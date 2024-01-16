Full Show Podcast for January 16, 2024

Comedian Costaki Economopoulos joins us today with his All Pro Lines NFL Report and Jeff Oskay shares a work in progress of Tom Griswold’s “There’s My Way or the Wrong Way” self help book! Plus we talk hippo poop candles, potholes bringing people back to life, and helicopter chin-ups!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.