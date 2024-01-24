Dusty Slay: From Waiter to Netflix Star

Comedian Dusty Slay joins us to share how he went from a waiter in Charleston, South Carolina, to a celebrated comedian with a Netflix special, “Working Man.” Dusty reveals the inspiration behind his trademark beard and cap look, reminiscent of “Jesus if he had glasses and a cap on,” and discusses his early career struggles, including a less-than-stellar performance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show. He also delves into his personal life, including the recent birth of his first child, and how it changed his perspective.