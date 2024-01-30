Jess Hooker the Cooker Makes the “Elvis Special”

Jess Hooker the Cooker made everyone the Elvis Special, which has peanut butter, sliced banana, and bacon and fried in bacon grease. Josh and Tom both said “It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever had.” Kristi enjoyed her small bite.
Jess Hooker the Cooker made everyone the Elvis Special, which has peanut butter, sliced banana, and bacon and fried in bacon grease. Josh and Tom both said “It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever had.” Kristi enjoyed her small bite.
There is no custom code to display.
There is no custom code to display.