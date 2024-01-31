Full Show Podcast for January 31, 2024

On the big show today: Scorched Earth Jessica Alsman and Alli Breen bring us another addition of sexy time! Plus we talk ideal celebrity neighbors, old people playing video games, and attempted murder over a postcard!

