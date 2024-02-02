Failed To Mention News with Jeff Oskay – The Horse and Buggy Edition

Jeff Oskay joins us with a Failed To Mention News update with a 73-year-old man set a new world record for being the oldest person to swim the ice mile, an Amish man had his horse and buggy edition, and a circus truck caught on fire.
Jeff Oskay joins us with a Failed To Mention News update with a 73-year-old man set a new world record for being the oldest person to swim the ice mile, an Amish man had his horse and buggy edition, and a circus truck caught on fire.
There is no custom code to display.
There is no custom code to display.