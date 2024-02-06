Full Show Podcast for February 6, 2024

Today we’re joined by Willie Griswold live from the Super Bowl in Las Vegas and Costaki Economopoulos joins us with his All Pro Lines NFL Report! Plus we’ve got top Super Bowl foods, Starbucks’ olive oil coffee, and THC-infused wing sauce!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.