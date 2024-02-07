Full Show Podcast for February 7, 2024

On today’s show we’ve got Reno Collier telling stories of Toby Keith, Willie Griswold calling in from Las Vegas, Dr. Sadie Allison and Jess Hooker showing us new toys for the bedroom, and Alli Breen and Jessica Alsman with another edition of Sexy Time! Plus we talk cremated breast implants, rich people doing weird things, and old people carrying wallets!

