Full Show Podcast for February 8, 2024

Jess Hooker’s sitting in for Kristi this morning as we learn about her horrifying discovery in the bathroom! We’re also joined by Al Jackson with his Hipness Quiz and Elliot from the new comedy film “Private Eye” starring Matt Rife! Plus we talk about flammable cake, Brock Purdy looks like Lee Harvey Oswald, and Chick’s Super Bowl pick!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.