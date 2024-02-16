Full Show Podcast for February 16, 2024

Tom is taking a rare and well-deserved vacation so we’ve got Willie G and Jeff Oskay sitting in on the show today, plus the hilarious and erratic Greg Hahn crashing into the studio! We also talk Sasquatch Sunset, maggots on an airplane, and odd scented candles!

