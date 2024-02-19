Chick McGee’s Time as a Cashier

Chick McGee is America’s Sweetheart, but he is not well known as a man that enjoys interacting with the public, so it was shocking when he shared that he once worked as a cashier. Tune in to see how long he lasted at that job.
