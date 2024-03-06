Full Show Podcast for March 6, 2024

It’s humpday and we’ve got Jessica Alsman and Alli Breen to help us with our love troubles! Plus Jeff Oskay delights us with another ChatGPT quiz, we talk about mean nicknames from high school, and can someone die from ugliness?

