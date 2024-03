Kristi Lee got a little shy today when doing the news in front of Kevin Nealon, one of the best hosts of Weekend Update on SNL. He joins us to discuss his first-ever concert experiences, his unexpected encounter with a mountain lion while studying his lines for “Weeds,” and his wise words on dealing with baby rattlesnakes. Kevin also gives us a peek into his artistic side, revealing how he developed his drawing and caricature skills, influenced by a Parisian artist’s portraits of his parents.