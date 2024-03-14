Paul Reiser on Writing, Stand-up, and Co-Writing Michael McDonald’s Book

You know Paul Reiser from Mad About You, Beverly Hills Cop, Stranger Things, and My Two Dads, but did you know he’s also an accomplished author? He joins us to talk about his new book that he wrote with singer Michael McDonald titled “What a Fool Believes” and his new coming book, “Aliens: What If…?” He also talks about his love of standup. He shares his journey from music to comedy, attributing his switch to a passion for stand-up and comedic influences like George Carlin, Robert Klein, and Richard Pryor.