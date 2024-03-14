T.J. Miller’s Love For Peanut Butter, Steve Martin, and Juggling

Comedian and actor T.J. Miller joins us sporting a look from the 1890s and preaching the benefits of better peanut butter—not just his new stand-up comedy album “Smooth Peanut Butter” but also his T.PB&J. Brand Peanut Butter and hot sauce. He also reveals his talent for juggling, including an anecdote about performing a surprising orange juggling act for children and adults.

His album can be purchased here: https://800poundgorillamedia.com/products/smooth-peanut-butter

Check out T.PB&J. Brand Peanut Butter and hot sauce here: https://tjmillerdoesnothaveawebsite.com/pages/website-maze-and-hot-sauce