Ask Alli: A Listener’s Handy Dilemma

Our resident love expert Alli Breen joins us to share her experience failing at OnlyFans. Then we tackle letters from viewers dealing with issues like trust after a partner’s indiscretion at a work party, the dilemma of missing an ex’s dog after a breakup, and the contentious topic of imposing curfews in relationships. Plus, things get even more interesting when a concerned husband shares his doubts about his newborn’s resemblance to his wife’s ex, leading to a rollercoaster of emotions and advice.