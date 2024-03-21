Full Show Podcast for March 21, 2024

The hilarious Al Jackson joins us on the show today, still reeling from his encounter with Billy Dee Williams! Plus we talk the poker scene in Titanic, The Little Rascals robbing a bank, and a blind man driving a bumper car!

