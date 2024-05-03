Full Show Podcast for May 1, 2024

We’ve got guests galore as we’re joined by Jessica Alsman and Alli Breen for Sexy Time, Greg Warren with The Warren Report on Nachos, and Ed Septic with his brand new product! Plus we talk Tomisms, iPhone alarm clock issues, and dating via billboards!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.