Full Show Podcast for May 3, 2024

Comedian and Kentucky Derby expert Mark Klein calls in to the show today! We’re also joined by Jeff Oskay with What You Failed To Mention News and Ed Septic’s Kentucky Derby predictions! Plus, we talk emotional support gators, audio emojis, and Jerry Seinfeld’s new movie Unfrosted, on Netflix now!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.