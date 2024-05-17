Full Show Podcast for May 17, 2024

It’s Friday and you know what that means! Jeff Oskay is hopping on the show with What You Failed To Mention News! Plus we talk about Kristi’s scarf, how weird it is to compliment each other, eating raw octopus eggs!

