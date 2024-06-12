Edwin McCain Explains the Background of His Major Hit “I’ll Be”

The great musician Edwin McCain joins us to discuss the background of his huge hit “I’ll Be,” touring with Darius Rucker, complimenting the show for helping launch his single “Solitude,” and explaining why no one should buy a warehouse.
The great musician Edwin McCain joins us to discuss the background of his huge hit “I’ll Be,” touring with Darius Rucker, complimenting the show for helping launch his single “Solitude,” and explaining why no one should buy a warehouse.
There is no custom code to display.
There is no custom code to display.