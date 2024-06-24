Full Show Podcast for June 24, 2024

Today’s show is very special because we get a rare appearance from the one and only Dr. Tom Whiskey! Plus we talk about the world’s ugliest dog, Tom’s torrid affair with David Rush, and Willie’s scooter dreams!

Enjoy every segment of today's BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports.