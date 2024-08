Al Jackson joins The Bob & Tom Show to discuss the addition of breakdancing to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. We dive into the competition’s unique judging criteria, the evolution of breakdancing from a fringe activity to a global spectacle, and the broader impact of hip-hop culture on mainstream media. Al also shares his thoughts on consistent personal style, modern texting etiquette, and the fascinating crossovers between hip-hop and the Wild West.