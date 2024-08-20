Champion Eater Joey Chestnut On His Rematch with Kobayashi

Joey Chestnut has had a remarkable career in professional eating competitions, and it is inseparable from his main opponent, Takeru Kobayashi. On September 2 on Netflix, the two will compete to determine the world’s fastest hot dog eater.
