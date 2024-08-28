The BOB & TOM Show – August 28, 2024

Today comedian Brent Terhune is stopping by. Later we’ll be joined by our own, Jessica Alsman and Comedian Alli Green for this weeks “Sexy Time” where we answer all of you love questions.

