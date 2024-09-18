Check Out Kristi Lee’s New Podcast: Worth Your Time!

Kristi Lee has a new podcast! To subscribe and hear future episodes, click this link: https://link.chtbl.com/wyt

In this episode, Dr. Rob Shumaker and Kristi Lee delve into Kristi’s life story, highlighting her long-standing career in broadcasting and how it has evolved over the years. Kristi shares her experiences growing up in Indianapolis, her first steps into broadcasting during high school, and her journey through various roles in radio and television. With a focus on her tenure with the Bob and Tom Show, Kristi discusses the impact of mentors, the importance of staying relevant, and how her career allowed her to explore new interests, such as conservation at the Indianapolis Zoo and the Indianapolis Prize. She offers insights into resilience, adaptability, and finding fulfillment in work and beyond.