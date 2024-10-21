Al Jackson Talks Cleveland Guardians, Comedy Tours, and Modern Slang

Comedian Al Jackson joins the show to discuss his upcoming performance with the Friends of the Bob and Tom Show comedy event. Al shares his newfound love for the baseball playoffs, rooting for his team, the Cleveland Guardians, against the Yankees. He also takes a hilarious trip down memory lane, reminiscing about signed baseballs and the “fun crazy” athletes of the past.

Al dives into the challenges of navigating the modern comedy world, reflecting on how he missed the social media boom and how it has changed the comedy landscape. He also introduces some fresh Gen Alpha slang, including the quirky “Ohio Riz” and the playful concept of “Phantom Tax.”