Comedian Gianmarco Soresi joins us in the studio to dispel rumors that he is Italian. He shares some interesting facts about his parents, his experiences as a podcaster and actor, and his bond with Josh over their theatre background. Make sure you watch this! Gianmarco became an instant fan favorite!

Listen to Gianmarco Soresi’s podcast now by searching “The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi” on Spotify, Apple, or YouTube.