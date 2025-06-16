IT’S SEXY TIME! My Father-in-Law Kisses Me on Lips + Chick & Josh Smooch!?

It’s another wild and hilarious round of Sexy Time as we dive into your real relationship drama! From bizarre bathroom blunders to steamy secrets, no topic is off limits. Should you stop your wife’s girls’ night? What do you do when your best friend’s man cheats? And why is your husband’s dad kissing you on the lips?! 😳💋 PLUS How would you deal with Josh kissing you on the lips? Chick finds out!

We tackle cheating, jealousy, awkward in-laws, gold diggers, and forbidden crushes — all with the unfiltered comedy you love. Plus, Tom has a bathroom cereal incident you’ll never forget. Don’t miss this laugh-out-loud look at love, lust, and everything in between.