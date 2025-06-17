HEARSES, DADDYHOLES & FAILS

We kick things off with the strange difference between grandfather and grandmother clocks, then dive into the jaw-dropping story of a corpse left in a hearse for over a year. Jeff shares his own backseat surprise involving a homeless man, and Pat Godwin brings the laughs with original songs like the viral “Pothole Song” and a catchy anthem inspired by a paving project titled “Fill My Hole.” Plus, we talk about the infamous Daddyhole Road sign that keeps getting stolen, and we wrap things up with another unforgettable “Failed to Mention” segment.