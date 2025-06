Harps in hospice? The gang dives into a surprising musical topic. Chick debuts his outrageous new character, Bryson. Josh talks about “ear-gasms” and the oddly satisfying things we hear. Snooze buttons, oversleeping, and the universal struggle of getting out of bed. A 100-year-old celebrates his birthday with… a stripper?! Yes, and it’s as wild as it sounds. Listener letters roll in with quirky, personal questions to help you get to know the BOB & TOM crew even better.