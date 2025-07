We’re celebrating the anniversary of Jaws with some wild shark facts and a whole lot of nonsense from the gang! 🦈 Pat Godwin drops a sweet new hit—literally—about what happens after he eats sweet potatoes (“Sweet Potato Poo”). Jess Hooker brings in Java House coffee and ice cream for a live taste test, and Jeff Oskay is back with another round of “Failed to Mention News.” You’ll laugh, you’ll learn, and you might rethink your next side of sweet potatoes.