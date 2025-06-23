From FOX’s Gutfeld! Comedian Jamie Lissow Tells All

Comedian Jamie Lissow—regular on the hit FOX show Gutfeld!—joins us via Zoom to share his wild and funny new life in Boise, Idaho. He talks about how he met his brilliant doctor wife, the time a guy told him he “out kicked his coverage,” and what it’s like flying Spirit Airlines as a touring comic. Jamie also dives into his early TV days, the first joke he ever told on-air, and how fans constantly send him joke “requests.” Plus: potential titles for Pat’s Dry Bar comedy special (including “Is It Mormon Here?”), and the chaos of Zooming with his kids.