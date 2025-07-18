You Can Now Rent a Grandma (And Chick Wants to Fight Them)

Need a grandma? In Japan, you can now rent one! Chick McGee has thoughts—he’s ready to throw down in the “Grandma Fights.” Plus, we dive into This Day in History with Machine Gun Kelly, James Taylor (aka “vocal pussy”?), and the awkward moment when a girl calls your junk “cute.” Jeff Oskay delivers another round of Failed to Mention News, featuring Adult Chuck E. Cheese—because nothing says “maturity” like beer and animatronics.

Segments Include: Renting Grandmas in Japan Chick’s “Grandma Fights” Pitch This Day in History: MGK, James Taylor, and…your member being “cute” Jeff Oskay’s Failed to Mention News – Adult Chuck E. Cheese is real and it’s weird