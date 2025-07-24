Gen Z Phone Manners, Jeff Dances with a Nun, & Sexy Time with Alli Breen

The BOB & TOM crew dives into another laugh-filled morning with hot topics and hilarious stories! First up: Gen Z and their phone manners — do they even say “hello” anymore?! Then, Jeff Oskay shares a story from his Catholic school days involving a slow dance with a nun. And it’s Sexy Time with Alli Breen! Alli reads letters from listeners looking for relationship advice, and things get… awkward when Josh jumps in. Also, we take a moment to reflect on the sad news of Ozzy Osbourne’s passing. The Prince of Darkness was a true rock legend, and he’ll be missed by fans around the world.