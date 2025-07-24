Lucas Waterfill Gets Real on Sobriety, Pubes & Life with a Disability

Comedian Lucas Waterfill joins us for a hilarious and heartfelt conversation! Lucas opens up about his sobriety journey, shares a story about trimming the hedges (literally), and gives his take on the viral banana duct tape art. Plus, the crew dives into the real talk: the different levels of being disabled and how Lucas navigates comedy and life with brutal honesty and charm.



Check out Lucas’s Podcast ” The Real Monsters of Coolsville” https://open.spotify.com/show/7Iy2mjAd5iNu1o2B2uTuYz?si=bec6c27d53e546e0