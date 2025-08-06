Fireman Letter, Reno’s Country Fried Take & Men Friends

Today’s show goes from fiery rescues to emotional damage control! We read a letter about a firefighter who saved more than just lives—he rescued a woman’s very personal collection during a house fire. Plus, we break down a “Griswoldean moment,” Tom’s bizarre jogging etiquette, and why the most tattooed man in the UK is banned from watching porn. Kristi dives into the emotional labor women take on, and why Tom might actually need a “man keeper.” Chick drops a bombshell about Tom’s solo habits, and we go Country Fried with a back-to-school twist!