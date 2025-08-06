The Black Moods Perform Live, Oldest Nun Record, Dil-Donic Jokes & Sports Talk

The BOB & TOM Show welcomes The Black Moods as our house band! They perform two killer tracks: “Suit Yourself” and “I Want Your Love” — don’t miss these live in-studio performances! Tom wastes no time making crude jokes when we talk about the world’s oldest living nun, and of course, Willie joins in. It’s the first of the month, so we chant Rabbit Rabbit Rabbit, and Chick gives a sports update that surprisingly sparks Josh’s interest.

Also in this episode:

What does the word “Dil-Donic” mean?

Cracking up with The Black Moods

Classic BOB & TOM comedy chaos

🎸For tour dates and more, visit theblackmoods.com