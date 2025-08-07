Hooters…Hookers & Amyl Nitrite

We dive straight into the weird and wonderful! A listener reveals his wife uses breast milk for baking, sparking a wild discussion about our favorite slang words for boobs – from “milkers” to “bosom” and beyond. Kristi Lee and Andy weigh in on the proper terminology (Andy says “breasts”? Come on!)

Chick McGee brings the laughs with outdated slang for doing it, including one that’ll have you cringing and crying—”the old lint trap” gets a big reaction.

Plus, listeners demand a Jess Hooker recipe book full of all the food she’s made on the show.

Later, we break down the latest NFL headlines, including the league possibly banning smelling salts. That somehow leads to a classic detour into poppers (amyl nitrate) and their “unique” effects…

Don’t miss this wild mix of sex talk, food fails, NFL controversy, and vintage slang. Subscribe for more comedy chaos!