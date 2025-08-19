Drew Powell on Upcoming Projects, Acting Stories & Behind-the-Scenes Fun

Actor Drew Powell joins us for a can’t-miss conversation! Known for his unforgettable roles on Gotham, Malcolm in the Middle, and The Pitt, Drew opens up about these fan-favorite shows and how they’ve shaped his career. He also previews his upcoming performance event, Running Down a Dream: An Evening of Songs & Stories with Drew Powell, coming to Feinstein’s this October — a one-night-only show packed with behind-the-scenes stories and music. Broadway World From Hollywood anecdotes to candid tales and upcoming stage news, this episode is full of laughs, insight, and exclusive guest energy.