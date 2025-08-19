The Warren Report: We’re in a Pickle!

It’s time for another Warren Report, and today we’re getting into a briny topic—pickles! 🥒 From Chick’s shocking discovery that cucumbers actually are pickles, to Greg’s lesson on Shakespeare and the phrase “in a pickle,” we cover it all. Learn about the oldest method of food preservation, Cleopatra’s beauty secret, why pickle juice is basically Gatorade, and the origins of fried pickles at the Duchess Drive-In. Plus—did you know there’s even a pickle packers union? And yes, in Russia, pickle juice is the ultimate hangover cure.