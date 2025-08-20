Drunk Ponies, Pooing Sea Birds & Pat

Pat’s shirt steals the show, Tom’s fashion takes a hit, and Josh has some opinions about Kelly. From crocs with dignity issues to the invention of the “Beertini” (yes, beer + green olives), this episode is packed with laugh-out-loud moments. Jess even introduces the world to the “Beer & a Spear” (pickle in a beer). 🍺🥒 But wait—there’s more: Patrick the pony is out here drinking Guinness with his owner, seabirds are pooping mid-flight, and Pat somehow turns it all into a song. 🎶🦅💩 If you like weird facts, hilarious letters, and unpredictable comedy—this one’s for you.