Comedian Brian Bates on Fatherhood at 50, Nate Bargatze’s New Movie & More

Comedian Brian Bates (co-host of the Nateland Podcast with Nate Bargatze) joins us in studio! Brian talks about becoming a first-time dad at 50, his dog’s trip to therapy, and the time he used a metal detector to recover a lost retainer in high school. He also shares a hilarious story about confusing someone for Larry the Cable Guy at a golf outing and gives us a sneak peek at his role in Nate Bargatze’s upcoming movie Working Man (March 2026).

