Josh’s First Standup Joke & The Pat Godwin Song Challenge | B&T Tonight

We open the show learning that Tom doesn’t turn off his car when gassing up. He says it’s OK since a race car driver told him it was. Chick proves him wrong with FACTS. We hit Pat with a new song challenge. This time Josh picks 2 news stories and Tom is NOT HAPPY about his selections. We learn that in some parts of America kids are to “tell a joke” before receiving their Halloween candy. Josh then shares with us a few jokes from his very first talent show in Kindergarten. Then once again … Pat knocks his song challenge Out Of The Park about Santa School & Topless Beaches In France.