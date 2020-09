We’re joined by our resident geek, Jessica Alsman via Zoom. We open the show today with an Ace Cosby Joke of the Day that Chick is NOT ON BOARD WITH! We then turn to the story about the burglar who took a deuce in the dishwasher. Of course, Pat Godwin has a hilarious tribute. Then we’re back to debating if the Ace Cosby Joke Of The Day is funny. Kristi and the rest of the gang give us cooking hacks. We end the show with Josh asking Tom the most personal of questions.