This show has it all. Ace and Chick bet on Monday Night’s Raiders Game with an interesting wager. We have a trucker request for an old hit of Pats. Tom lost a fight with his 4-year-old which leads to Willie having to babysit. Willie shares the story of the time he got arrested and the police were ecstatic they had “Bob and Tom’s Kid” in the back of their patrol car. We close out the show with Chick the Mailman.