You don’t want to miss today! We have the one and only, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias on the Zoom talking about his show “Mr. Iglesias” new episodes being released on Netflix today. Then we are joined by our NFL correspondent, Costaki Economopoulos with this week’s Quick Snaps. We finish the show off with the story of Willie choking and a Joke Of The Day from our own Kristi Lee.