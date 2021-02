Tom Griswold is a master of compliments. After turning this gift on Jessica Alsman, he lets Willie Griswold have some of his signature “praise.” Later in the show, he tries to “compliment” Chick, and it ends up backfiring on everyone. We answer “how long should it take to do it?” With a parody song by Pat Godwin. Two women faked being old to get the vaccine, and it ended with criminal charges.