Josh’s New Orange Suit | B&T Tonight

We open the show learning about Josh and Pat’s Easter together. We then get treated with Josh in his new Orange Insoles Suit… We end on a call from Donnie Baker about his trip to an Escape Room & the 26ft tall Marilyn Monroe statue.
