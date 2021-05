Jeff Oskay joins us with “Failed To Mention News” with some agreeable parents, an update on the wealth of the Girl Scouts, and boner news. We hear some horrible Windbag letters regarding Port-O-Potties. Pat Godwin shares a tribute to lines at White Castle. Josh had a crush on one of his teachers, and we have an Ask Alli segment that will blow your mind… Or at least get your hair wet.