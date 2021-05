Jeff Oskay joins us with What You Failed To Mention News, a failing sight gag and the woman no one wanted to kiss. Tom asks Al Jackson if his car is a “hoopty” and Al points out that he clearly does not understand the term hoopty. Tom also inquires if he’s “riding dirty.” Again, it’s a no. Al asks Tom about his turn-ons, and Willie quits the show and heads to therapy. We catch up on today’s birthdays with one of Kristi’s friends: Tony Stewart!